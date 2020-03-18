Who told can you get coronavirus via cash

In connection with the emergence of some media that the spread of coronavirus due to the fact that citizens of many countries contract the infection through cash, the world health organization (who) decided to comment on this issue.

To do this decided official representative of the organization Tariq BiH national jasarevic Azra, reports TASS.

“Who said that bills can pass the disease COVID-19. We have not issued any warnings or statements on this matter”, — he said.

According to him, the wrong conclusions could lead to recommendations of doctors in some countries to wash their hands after using cash that is not contrary to the experts who.

“We really urge to wash hands”, — said the BiH national jasarevic Azra.

Among other recommendations of the organization: to avoid contact with animals; do not eat raw or poorly processed meat; avoid contact with people who have signs of the disease.

Also, who talked about how much it costs to determine a new type of coronavirus infection COVID-19 — it ranges from $ 30-60. The cost depends on the country. On March 17 said the coordinator of the European office of the world health organization Dorit Nitzan.

According to her, now the organization is exploring cheaper options, but they all have to pass the verification.

so you should avoid contact of a diseased person with materials of this material.

