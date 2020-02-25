Who’s the real one? Made a difference in a month photos of Putin puzzled network

By Maria Batterbury

Network users compare photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who made a month ago and in the last days. .

Putin is in St. Petersburg and Putin a month ago during a visit to Israel. One of them is clearly wrong, Putin …)) Or Botox have completely floated, and pumped as much to “February 23, “wrote the political analyst Alexei holomuzki on his page in Facebook.

Here are some reviews from users:

Putin with a difference in a month. January in Israel, the February in Moscow. What would it mean?” noted the difference in the pictures the Twitter user Alex Doppelkorn.

The network has responded by stating:

.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
