The ranks of the propagandists Putin added another “character”: the former head of the foreign intelligence service of France Alain Guye agreed to on the Kremlin channel RT France program about geopolitics.

About this informed the head of RT France Ksenia Fedorova in a statement the TV channel communiqués, reports RFI.

It is reported that the 13-minute programme entitled La Source (“Source”) will be aired twice a month, and it will be about “diplomacy, conflict, terrorism, security and competitive intelligence”.

The first issue is scheduled for March.

“Outside of any ideological considerations, practical geopolitics should enable citizens to understand objective reality”, said 77-year-old Alain Guye.

For its part, the head of RT France Ksenia Fedorova happily said that “very happy” that people “of this magnitude” will work in the editorial office of Russian TV.

“I’m sure he will allow our audience a deeper look at the geopolitical processes occurring in the world,” she said in a communiqué issued by the channel.

to develop a new strategy of relations with Putin’s Russia and the establishment of a dialogue with the Kremlin. In his opinion, the sanctions did not bring anything positive, and must again “start meeting”. The macron said that Russia is a permanent member of the security Council and therefore Russia can not “permanently block and ignore”. He also shared the view that it is unlikely that Russia would “exploit the contradictions that exist between us.” Now the Macron, it seems, it seems, will have another ally that will bring a “new strategic line” to viewers.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter