Why in the midst of a pandemic COVID-19 Japan did not impose quarantine: an eyewitness view

Those who have been in Japan for the first time, compare the Japanese with the aliens. Too different their lives. Japan once again surprised everyone during a pandemic COVID-19: first country because of an outbreak on a cruise ship Diamond Princess was in the top three for the dissemination of coronavirus, and now is consistently in the bottom third of the list of affected countries. Today, there are slightly more than three thousand patients COVID c-19 (126 million people). Especially for the “FACTS” about the situation in Japan, said living there for 12 years from Kiev Timothy Loboda.

“The Japanese do not shake hands and not hug and not kiss when they met”

Since Japan’s population inevitably forced to live crowded in a small area of the Islands, that the entire way requires strict organization and discipline, says Timothy, is located in Osaka. — If you specify that you need to climb only on the left side of the stairs, and down right, no one dares to violate the prohibition. You cannot stand directly opposite marked on the platform where the door will be opened subway car — you need to line up on both sides. It is forbidden to cross a line on the floor in the pharmacy, “stopping” turn over half a meter in front of the cashier.

Those rules that many countries imposed because of the danger of the spread of the virus in Japan and so are implied. For example, in this country are not made to violate personal space. The Japanese do not shake hands, and especially not hugging and kissing at the meeting. They greet each other with a slight bow, and the lower the bow, the more respect has a companion. As we know, that social distance helps to break the chain of infections.

— Maybe it’s just that the Japanese wear masks?

— Although today people in masks and become somewhat more but the main reason is that now in Japan the season of hay fever, and many people — allergies. However, to buy a pack of masks, you need to run. In addition, producers took advantage of the moment: raised prices three to five times. The benefit of every family is the so-called alarming backpack in case of an earthquake or other natural disaster which is always a couple of packages of masks, rolls of toilet paper, water, medicines and dry rations. And my wife ordered products, hygiene products and household products once a week on the Internet, and the house is always a small margin of that paper, antiseptic wipes and other necessary things.

— What is the reason for the low incidence?

— I think that really affected people much more, but not all of the tests. Doctors recommend at the first symptoms of SARS to stay home at least four days if the temperature is not too high. And only if you feel unwell — consult a doctor. But we know that in most cases, this viral infection is quite easy. In addition, seriously discussed that one of the reasons for the low prevalence COVID-19 is the vaccine BCG, which make babies in five months. Scientists theorize that it activates the immune system. Therefore, the immune system becomes more combat capability in the fight against a dangerous virus.

It is also important that the Japanese are quite clean nation. Clean toilets, also free, are available not only in cafes and stores, and subway stations. Before entering kindergartens are antiseptic solutions that parents treat the hands. Only then open the door.

Upon arrival, high-speed trains (it is called Shinkansen) to the final station, the crew rapidly, in minutes cleans and disinfects all cars. Bus drivers, taxi drivers working in white gloves.

“Although Japan is a country of older people and grandparents do not like to sit at home”

— You are not afraid to bring home a virus together with the products?

— No. Requirements for the quality of the products is higher. For example, eggs check for 16 indicators. Anything that can be packaged, sold only this way. Even fruits and vegetables, greens, berries, the Japanese prefer to buy in packages, not to mention meat, fish, seafood. It is important that the desks behind the counter are sprays disinfectant near a sink with soap and disposable towels.

— It helps to reduce the incidence of lifestyle?

— Japanese — tempered people, because the houses have no Central heating. Even the people of this country try to be active. Although Japan is a country of older people and grandparents do not like to sit at home. Weekdays and weekends a lot of them in the Park temple complex. In the Park near our house there are benches, but they are almost no tourists. Everything from small to large, are moving. The kids are worn on the Playground, older play sports, and the elderly walk the perimeter of the Park. Sometimes the picture touches: the grandmother who has difficulty standing on his feet, moves slowly with a Walker, and grandfather advanced age helps himself with two sticks.

Very mobile children. From a very early age in nurseries and kindergartens organize sports competitions. And today, the first of April, began a new school year and the children went to school, where they have a lot of physical education. However, on holidays the children sent a little earlier than usual time.

Now in Japan the cherry blossoms. In this regard, there are no prohibitions?

— The authorities are recommended to refrain from the traditional Hanami admiring the blossoming cherry trees at gatherings reminiscent of our may day celebration. Also restricted entry to some parks. However, in this case the Japanese are less law-abiding and still not miss the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Sakura. Especially as the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set a bad example by walking in the Park with friends. Cherry blossoms as a symbol of the transience of life, reminds us that everything passes, and this attack will pass.

