Why Italy took Russia’s help in fighting the coronavirus, and what are the goals of Putin (photo)

Monday, March 23, in Italy, which now occupies the first place in the world in the number of deaths from COVID-19, landed nine Russian planes Il-76, on Board of which were about 100 military experts arrived to assist in the fight against coronavirus. All aircraft belong to the Air and space forces (VKS). The arrived physicians are officers of the Russian army. The Il-76 delivered medical station, medicine, antiseptics, mobile systems with diagnostic equipment, automotive complexes of aerosol disinfection of transport and areas and carrying out disinfection measures.

The task force was sent to Italy after the Saturday telephone conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. According to the Kremlin, the initiative belonged to the Italian side. Italian media claim that Putin called Conte and offered to help, citing the statements of several Italian senators who called on Rome to turn to Moscow in the conditions, when the Italian health system has been unable to cope with the pandemic.

According to the latest data, Italy died 5 476 infected with the coronavirus. And the total number infected is 59 thousand 138 people. More only was in China 93 81 thousand person. But China remains in hospitals as of March 23, 5 120 patients with COVID-19, and in Italy — almost 47 thousand!

Conte agreed to accept Russia’s help, despite the fact that it will provide the Russian military, despite the fact that Italy is a NATO member, despite the fact that the sanctions imposed by the EU against Moscow, has not been canceled.

Italian Prime Minister can be understood. Conte was trapped. His country is in dire need of medical personnel, and necessary equipment (especially in systems of artificial ventilation of the lungs), masks and respirators, medication. The healthcare system of Italy was not ready for such an influx of patients with pneumonia. Meanwhile, other EU countries, which also had to cope with the pandemic, took stringent measures, effectively banning the export of any of the foregoing.

Italy already has accepted assistance from China, Israel, Cuba. Now it was the turn of Russia. Press Secretary of Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov claims that the Kremlin is acting in this case without any benefit to themselves. “There can be no question about any conditions, calculations, or hopes”, — said Peskov, answering the question, not whether sending aid to Italy with the attempts of Moscow to achieve the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions.

However, Putin’s press Secretary after such a categorical answer suddenly started talking about that in the current environment, when the coronavirus was a global menace, collapsed when the price of oil and other energy, when the world was on the brink of a new economic and financial crisis, any sanctions looks at least unwise. Not forgotten Sands reiterated Moscow’s position — all the restrictive measures imposed by the West against Russia after the annexation of Crimea, which he of course called with the annexation, as well as in connection with an”internal conflict” in Ukraine, initially contrary to international norms.

After that, many Russian media began to actively post on their sites articles, which highlight the noble mission of military physicians in Italy, the friendly relations between Moscow and Rome, surviving despite the sanctions of the West, the highest qualification specialists, who went into the center of the pandemic in Europe.

In qualification the Russian military doctors, who were sent to Italy, no doubt. The group really included those who participated in the elimination of outbreaks of African swine fever, anthrax, vaccine development against Ebola.

However, it is also clear that Putin took advantage of the situation and is now demonstrating to the world that, first, without Russia coronavirus cannot win, and second, the Kremlin is on the side of good, in-the third, Russia, which Western people the last six years have shown as the main enemy, he immediately extended a helping hand, while US in this aid to Europe not only refused but also tried to outbid the German pharmaceutical firm that is closest to the creation of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Bloomberg draws attention to the PR professional of the Kremlin. All the equipment arrived in Italy, decorated with stickers with the flags of the two countries and the phrase “From Russia with love” in Russian, Italian and English.

Met the first Il-76 personally by the Minister of foreign Affairs of Italy Luigi Di Maio. He said that his country will not forget those who assisted her in time of trial. “When this is all over, the Italians will evaluate all”, — said Di Maio.

Agree, sounds clearly. The United States turned away from Italy. NATO was powerless neighboring countries, like Italy, the EU, busy with its own problems… And came to the aid of those who for several years was scaring the Italians — Russia, China, Cuba.

Meanwhile, in June, reminds Bloomberg, the EU will have to take the decision to extend or cancel one of the packages of anti-Russian sanctions. You will be surprised if Italy will proudly declare they are unnecessary in the current environment? You will be surprised if Giuseppe Conte will refuse to vote for the preservation of existing restrictive measures against the Kremlin?

Nice PR with the military medical troops probably will Eclipse in the eyes of the European citizen that the EU is urgently preparing to create a special Fund, which will be used at least 410 billion euros. The money will go to assist the most affected by the pandemic EU countries. And it’s absolutely certain that Italy will this list first. In addition, the European Central Bank is ready to allocate another € 750 billion to support the economy for its conclusion from crisis.

About what is happening in epidemic Italy and why there was such situation, in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” told living in Rome Ukrainian Andrey Zlatko.

