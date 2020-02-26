Widow Kobe Bryant intends suing the owners of a helicopter which crashed spouse

Widow Kobe Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the helicopter that crashed, the legendary basketball player, according to ESPN.

In a lawsuit filed in the superior court of Los Angeles, said that the pilot was negligent, performing flight in severe weather conditions and had to stop the flight. The pilot was negligent on eight different counts of security specified in the claim.

Yesterday in Los Angeles held a memorial ceremony dedicated to Bryant and his daughter Gianna. In memory of the legendary basketball player made Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’neal and other celebrities.