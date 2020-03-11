Wife Babkin showed looks like the son after a long illness (photo)

The wife of the popular Ukrainian musician Sergey Babkina Snezhana showed a photo of son Arthur, who recently was in intensive care.

In her words, the 13-year-old boy feels better.

“We have great news! Now we’re being transferred from intensive care in a hospital! Artusio so much better already. Thank You for your support and kind messages million”, — she signed the photo.

Fans of Snezana and Sergey said that the boy was very thin, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Snezhana also said the diagnosis of his son. “A severe form of pneumonia with pleurisy”, — she wrote.

Recall that Arthur was in the hospital after treatment. After that, old wives urged everyone not to self-medicate.

