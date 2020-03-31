Wife of NHL stars have posted the stillborn daughter (photo 18+)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

In the family of world champion in ice hockey, Finnish striker club NHL “Nashville Predators”, Mikael Granlund was a tragedy. Daughter 28-year-old hockey player was born dead. This was reported by his wife Emmy on his page in social network Instagram, accompanied by the post heartbreaking photos.

“Our little angel was born without a heartbeat. We find hope knowing that she’s out there somewhere, watching us like a guardian angel. Believe that everything has a cause,” wrote the wife of a hockey player Emmy Kainulainen.

Note that the family of the hockey player already has a child. On February 26 last year Amy gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Milo.

Before the end of the season in the NHL because of the coronavirus 28-year-old Finnish striker took part in 63 games, scoring 30 (17+13) in the system “goal+pass”.

Photo Instagram

