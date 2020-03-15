Wife threatened with a machete in London robbed the home of football Tottenham (photo)

Home of the Belgian footballer Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen robbed four masked men during a Champions League game between the London club and “Leipzig” in Germany (0:3), reports the Daily Express.

At this point in dwelling in London were his wife (Sophie de Vries — theatre Director) and two children a 32-year-old defender of the national team of Belgium. The robbers threatened them with knives and machetes, while he searched the house in search of money and valuables.

English media noted that the relatives of the football player (by the way, the record for the number of matches in the Belgian national team) was not injured, and the police are investigating and have interviewed neighbors Vertongena.

Jan Vertonghen, with his wife and child

Note that not so long ago the unknown robbed the house of the defender of the “crystal Palace” Mamadou Sakho while he was on match of the championship of England against the “Southampton”. At that time, the attackers robbed the player in the amount of 500 thousand pounds.

Photo Global Look Press, Instagram



