Wild ferocity: a girl killed her lover and cut off his fingers to enter in the Internet Bank

19-year-old Maria Malvar killed her ex-boyfriend 21-year-old Diogo Gonsalves, dismembered the body and cut off his fingers to obtain access to the Internet Bank.

This writes the Report, citing The Sun.

It is reported that with the help of the fingerprints of the slain boys, the killer was removed from the account through the mobile application 60 thousand pounds, which he had inherited from the dead in 2016 mother.

It is noted that she proposed Gonsalves, a lap dance, and then tied him to a chair, strangled and cut off his fingers for access to the mobile app. Lover of Malware, 23-year-old nurse Mariana Fonseca helped to dismember the corpse.

The remains of a young man found on March 27. The torso was discovered near the town of Sagres, about 15 miles from Lagos, where they killed a man, the head in Tavira, 55 miles in the opposite direction.

Hands and feet killed so far failed to find.

In relation to detainees of the girls opened a criminal case.

during sex and dismembered corpse.

