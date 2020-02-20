Wilder and fury almost came to blows at a press conference

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Deontay Wilder and Tyson fury held a hot final press conference before the fight for the WBC heavyweight title, which will be held on February 22 in Las Vegas.

First, the boxers exchanged insults during the opening remarks, and then began to push. As a result of the conflict between Wilder and fury appeared on the scene representatives of their teams and the guards, who managed to prevent a fight.

Уайлдер и Фьюри едва не подрались на пресс-конференции

Deontay Wilder and Tyson fury

We will remind that the first duel between the athletes was held on December 1, 2018 and end in a draw. Both fighters still are unbeaten as professionals. On account of 42 American victory and the British their 29.

