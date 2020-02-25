Wilder and fury will hold the third fight: what we know (photo, video)

American boxer Deontay Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw), who last weekend lost his WBC championship belt in the heavyweight division after losing by TKO in the seventh round of the British Tyson fury (30 wins, 21 of them by knockout, 1 draw), used the right for a rematch written into his contract, according to ESPN. The American had 30 days to activate the rematch, but he did it two days after the fiasco.

“We use this option. We’re waiting. I’m a warrior, a true champion and always fight. The fight will take place in the summer, that’s for sure” — said Deontay Wilder.

The Boxing world will see the third duel between Wilder and fury. Recall that in the first match, held in December 2018, the judge awards a draw.

By the way, after the defeat last Sunday, an American, who visited twice knocked down and caught after a fight in the hospital (due to problems with the ear), said that the suit in which he went into the ring was too heavy.

“My suit was too heavy for me. From the beginning of the battle I have two left feet. It was obvious that I have problems with the feet. Many said that with me something not so. I understand that her legs gave out because of the costume. I first tried on the costume the night before the battle and didn’t think it would be so hard. He weighed about 18 kg or more”, — quotes the words of Deontay Wilder Yahoo Sports.

Suit Deontay Wilder

Note that for 267 attacks of the British (82 of them were accurate) American said only 141 of the shot (34 exact).

By the way, Tyson fury after his victory over American arranged for their fans a party. The Briton appeared before the crowd in a white suit and green tie on a naked body, sang the song There Were Three Bronze Bombers In The Air. “In the sky there were three “bronze bomber” (nickname Wilder. — AVT.), but then “the Gypsy king” of England knocked them down with one blow”, sang Tyson fury.

