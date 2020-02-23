Wilder – fury 2: published best moments of the fight

Briton Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO’s) has confidently won the fight-the rematch with American DevTeam Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO’s).

The 12-round bout famous boxers was held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and ended early.

Free Press conducted an online broadcast of the fight Wilder – fury 2 and offers its readers to look at the brightest moments of the meeting.

After that, Wilder had a fight on 23 November 2019 in Las Vegas. 34-year-old American defended his title of WBC champion, sending the Cuban Luis Ortiz to a knockout in the seventh round.

Fury in the night from 14 to 15 September by unanimous decision defeated the Swede Otto Vallina.

