Wilder – fury 2: the sexy ring-girls will decorate the night of Boxing in Vegas

In the night from Saturday to Sunday in Las Vegas to host battle of the American Deontay Wilder and Briton Tyson fury, in which Wilder will defend the WBC championship belt in the heavyweight division.

This is the second fight between the rivals. The first meeting in December 2018, ended in a draw.

On the eve of a championship fight, the organizers of the promotion company Top Rank presented a charming girls that will stand in the ring of numbers of rounds.

Four young ladies appeared at a press conference boxers – they were dressed in seductive uniforms, prepared for battle and emphasizes all the juicy nuances of figures of the girls.

Ring-girls company Top Rank

Author

Denis Karpov