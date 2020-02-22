Wilder – fury 2: watch online championship fight

American Deontay Wilder on Saturday, February 22, will defend the championship belt of the world Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion.

The “bronze bomber” will compete in a rematch with the Briton Tyson fury, the fight with which in December 2018, ended in a draw.

WHEN AND HOW WILDER – FURY 2

The confrontation will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The boxers in the ring is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. Kiev time on Sunday, February 23. Free Press will hold an online broadcast of the battle of the Wilder – fury 2.

WHERE TO SEE WILDER – FURY 2

To see the match in Ukraine will be possible thanks to live streams on the service MEGOGO.

Russian viewers will be able to follow one of the most anticipated fights of the year on the TV channel REN TV.

FORECAST FOR WILDER – FURY 2

Analysts are unable to determine the favorite of the battle. The winner of the American champion accepted with factor 1,95.

The success of fury is evaluated by the quote of 2.00. And the performance on the second draw of the boxers reach the level of 23.00.

THE FEES OF THE BATTLE OF THE WILDER – FURY 2

Both fighters will receive five million dollars of the fee, as announced by the Athletic Commission of Nevada.

In addition, Wilder and fury are guaranteed payment of at least 25 million from the sale of broadcast of the fight.

WORDS BEFORE BATTLE

Deontay Wilder, WBC:

– Fury is better not to talk about that he me to the sport returned. If he continues to do so, I will reward a slap in the face. When I found you, Tyson, you were a cokehead. You were great and thought about suicide. Do not forget who brought you here. I put food on your table, to your children and wife were happy and well fed. And I do it a second time. I sell PPV and tickets. Fans are going to look at me.

Tyson fury, the linear champion of the heavyweight division:

– I look at Wilder’s and don’t understand how he can be a difficult opponent. I can only see long-legged vagina that will break. Deontay – tall virgin, which had never beaten. I want to fix it. I will do it slowly and calmly. The first defeat he assured. “The Gypsy king” will overthrow him from the throne. I’ll rip his heart out. This is Vegas, I want to put on a show.

PROMO BATTLE OF THE WILDER – FURY 2

