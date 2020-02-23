Wilder – fury: the full video of the fight

In Las Vegas in the ring of the legendary MGM Grand Garden Arena was the fight-a rematch for the championship belt in the heavyweight division between American DevTeam Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw) and Briton Tyson fury (30 wins, 21 of them by knockout, 1 draw).

Seizing the initiative from the first minute, fury’s “bent” his line throughout the battle. Despite the fact that Tyson was at the weigh-in heavier than his opponent by 20 pounds, the Brit looked fresh and easier on the legs.

In each round, Wilder missed a large number of shocks. The impression was that the American looks confused and doesn’t know what to do in the ring against such an opponent. According to estimates made by experts, the Briton won on points fully all six spent rounds. Not without elements of the show — in one of the episodes, going into a clinch, the British public licked the blood that flowed on the neck of the opponent.

But in the seventh, going into another attack, Tyson forced the team Deontay to capitulate and throw in the towel. Even Wilder was dissatisfied with the decision of his corner, but, given the recent deaths in the Boxing world, it was the right decision to stop the beating.

Thus, fury has selected the Wilder WBC championship belt, which the American owned from January 2015 and spent ten successful defenses of his title. 11th proved fatal… And britanec became the first ever boxer to have passed all the championship belts in the heavyweight division.

@Tyson_Fury becomes the FIRST boxer in history to have won: WBO

WBA

WBC IBO

IBF Ring

Lineal EVERY major heavyweight world title. Never. In. Doubt. pic.twitter.com/mYuBDFCTVK — SPORF (@Sporf) February 23, 2020

