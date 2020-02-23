Wilder – fury: video knockout

In the night from 22 to 23 February in Las Vegas hosted the most anticipated heavyweight title fight in Boxing met in a rematch of the American Deontay Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw) and Briton Tyson fury (30 wins, 21 of them by knockout, 1 draw).

ONLINE STREAM OF THE FIGHT

In the first match, held in December 2018, the British had the advantage during the fight, but twice went down that determined the final result — the judges split decision awarded a draw.

This time fury took into account their mistakes and, going on the offensive from the opening minute, pressuring the opponent during the whole match. Wilder, for his career only a few times falling on the canvas of the ring and he repeatedly sending back their opponents, was twice knocked down. And when in the seventh round Tyson once again went on the attack, angle of Deontay just threw in the towel in order to stop this beating and to prevent disastrous consequences for the greenback.

So fury won the WBC title and became world champion for the first time since 2015, when sensationally defeated Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko.

See also: Tyson fury: “my Mother had me three months early, I weighed only 450 grams”

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter