Will rule forever? In Russia proposed to nullify the presidential terms of Putin

The idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin on introducing amendments to the Russian Constitution, after which the Kremlin has changed the government has decided to develop in the state Duma.

So, the Deputy from “United Russia”, the first woman-cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova made for the nullification of presidential terms after the adoption of the amendments to the Constitution, Russian media reported.

According to Tereshkova, after the entry into force of the amended Constitution, the incumbent President, like any other citizen, should have the right to be elected to the presidency.

After that, the state Duma adjourned.

As reported by Telegram channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”, the MPs also introduced an amendment on early elections of the state Duma of the Russian Federation in 2020.

As reported by “FACTS”, according to former adviser to Putin, famous Russian political scientist Andrey Illarionov, changes in the Russian Constitution only profitable to Putin.

