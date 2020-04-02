Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since the Second world war

Tennis tournament, the Wimbledon was cancelled in connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus. About the decision of the all England club lawn tennis and croquet reports the Daily Mail.

The organizers came to the conclusion that the postponement of the tournament or performances of tennis players in an empty stadium was unacceptable and refused the vote. This was the first time since the Second world war.

The decision the organizers took the results of the emergency meeting on 1 April. It was originally planned that the tournament will be held from 29 June to 12 July.

Recall that the winners in the single digits in the past year were Serb Novak Djokovic and Romanian Simona Halep.