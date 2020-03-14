Winona Ryder defends johnny Depp

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вайнона Райдер защищает Джонни Деппа

Famous Hollywood actress and ex-lover johnny Depp Winona Ryder already said that he believes that he could raise a hand to amber heard, was now officially on his behalf.

As stated in the publication of the Blast, a 55-year-old actor enlisted the support of ex-girlfriend’s libel case against ex-wife amber Gerd.

48-year-old actress filed a Declaration in which he stated that he could not believe that Depp could ever commit an act of domestic violence. In a statement, she officially declared that does not consider johnny Depp a cruel man, and she was never a witness to his abuse in the past.

“I knew very well johnny. We lived together for 4 years and I considered him my best friend and closest person. I think our relationship is one of the most beautiful in my life. I understand how important it is now to talk about my own experience. I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but relying on my experience with johnny, it is impossible to believe that these terrible accusations are true. The idea that he’s incredibly cruel man, very far from johnny, whom I knew and loved,” reads the statement of the stars.

Winona also said that he was incredibly surprised when I found out about the charges heard and remembered the days when I lived together with Depp.

“He was never violent with me. He never insulted me. He was never violent against anyone I have seen. I sincerely and honestly only know him as a really good person. He is extremely caring guy who defended me and all the people he loves, I always felt very, very safe,” said Ryder.

Note, Winona Ryder and johnny Depp was engaged for three years, since July 1990. The star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was even a tattoo Winona Forever, which he later replaced Wino Forever when the couple broke up.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article