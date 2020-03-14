Winona Ryder defends johnny Depp

Famous Hollywood actress and ex-lover johnny Depp Winona Ryder already said that he believes that he could raise a hand to amber heard, was now officially on his behalf.

As stated in the publication of the Blast, a 55-year-old actor enlisted the support of ex-girlfriend’s libel case against ex-wife amber Gerd.

48-year-old actress filed a Declaration in which he stated that he could not believe that Depp could ever commit an act of domestic violence. In a statement, she officially declared that does not consider johnny Depp a cruel man, and she was never a witness to his abuse in the past.

“I knew very well johnny. We lived together for 4 years and I considered him my best friend and closest person. I think our relationship is one of the most beautiful in my life. I understand how important it is now to talk about my own experience. I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but relying on my experience with johnny, it is impossible to believe that these terrible accusations are true. The idea that he’s incredibly cruel man, very far from johnny, whom I knew and loved,” reads the statement of the stars.

Winona also said that he was incredibly surprised when I found out about the charges heard and remembered the days when I lived together with Depp.

“He was never violent with me. He never insulted me. He was never violent against anyone I have seen. I sincerely and honestly only know him as a really good person. He is extremely caring guy who defended me and all the people he loves, I always felt very, very safe,” said Ryder.

Note, Winona Ryder and johnny Depp was engaged for three years, since July 1990. The star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was even a tattoo Winona Forever, which he later replaced Wino Forever when the couple broke up.