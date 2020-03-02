Wisla Plock vs Rakow Czestochowa: live streaming free for the Ekstraklasa

Plock vs Rakow. Prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (March 3, 2020)

In the next round of the Polish championship, the match of “Plock” and “Rakuva” on March 3rd will take place, we have prepared a forecast for this confrontation. The hosts do not win four games in a row. Will the series be interrupted?

Wisla Pl

“Plock” recently shows not the best result, having earned only three points in four games in a row. This led the club to eighth place with 33 points in the piggy bank. In the native walls, the “oil workers” also act uncertainly, in the five previous games the Kibu Vikunya team won only once, “Piast Gliwice” (2: 1).

Dominic Furman’s top scorer scored five goals this season.

Rakov Cz

In the last round, Rakuv defeated Piast Gliwice (2-0), thus interrupting a series of three meetings in which they failed to win. Now the “red-blue” are on the tenth line with 32 points in the arsenal. On the road, Marek Papshun’s wards play terribly, losing in two oppositions in a row, Lech (0: 3) and Ark Gdynia (2: 3).

Due to an injury, the midfielder of the team Arkadiz Kasperkevich will not enter the field .

Statistics

“Plock” does not win four games in a row.

Rakuv lost in two away games in a row.

Rakuv scored five goals in two previous full-time meetings.

Forecast

In our opinion, in this match both teams have equal chances to win. In the last four confrontations, both the hosts and the guests showed not the best result. At least, without a goal this duel will not end. Therefore, we offer betting on balls from both sides.

Our forecast is that both will score in BC Leon for 1.75.