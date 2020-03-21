With a clean slate: the participants of “Eurovision” will have to write new songs

Members of the group Go_A that will represent our country at “Eurovision” next year, you will have to spend a little more time on the creation of new songs: the organisers demanded that performers prepare for the competition next year with new songs.

This is stated in the release, posted on the event website.

“Resolved that in accordance with the rules of the international song contest Eurovision song this year did not have the right to be represented in the competition in 2021”, — is told in the message.

Organizers also noted that the national broadcasters should decide which of the performers to send in the next year a new representative or announced this year.

We will remind, earlier it became known about the cancellation of the Eurovision 2020 due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The decision of the organizers did not become a big hit for the group Go_A, which won the national selection. According to the band members, the channels of the NTU and STB in the following year an additional national selection will be held.

According to the HR Director Spilnogo Victoria Sidorenko, the decision is quite fair, since Go_A the country. In addition, there will be savings on a new qualifying round.

And now they have to work again, creating a new, “poslegarantiynyy” image.

