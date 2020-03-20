With home delivery: car dealers shared experience of sales in the coronavirus

American companies and dealerships offer several options in terms of mers, to minimize losses.

The situation on the US market and shared their experience to the business portal Bloomberg. Analysts predict a tough year for the automotive business. In order to minimize the losses of the company and the dealers carry out a number of activities, including the sale with a zero rate on the loan.

According to various estimates, sales of new cars in the U.S. in 2020 will be reduced from 17 to 16-15,5 million cars

The buyer, attracted by advertising about the rate on loan 0% called the Kia dealership in Seattle, saying he wanted to buy Sedona minivan. But he refused to personally go to the dealer, so the dealer sent the employee home to the client with all the documents and closed the deal.

“If the customers will allow us, we come to them, says Jim Ault, sales Manager of the dealership, which sells the Chevrolet and Kia. – This deal is, of course, does not compensate the entire damage caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. Sales will probably decrease by more than 20%”.

Pandemic changed the traditional methods of sale. In some cases, buyers come to the dealership, but ask you to fill out the paperwork on the street. They would prefer not to go into the showroom and be around other people.

At dealerships the staff wipes the car interior with disinfectant wipes before and after the drive up to a service or a showroom, says Rhett Ricart, dealer Ford in Columbus, Ohio. Dealers are cutting the opening hours of the showrooms, but not closed, so the employees still get their salaries.

“I didn’t hear any talk about the fact that you can’t buy a car or manufacturer that would say that at this point he cannot make, said Ricart. Closing dealerships will seriously damage the economy.”

The plight of car dealers not as bad as the situation in restaurants and stores that were forced to close their doors. So as the cars still need repairs, the dealership was less stringent conditions than those which brought to an abrupt halt trading in other segments of the economy. For example, car auctions, where dealers buy and sell used cars, have already been closed. This will negatively affect the used machinery market.

But there is little doubt that the virus will have a huge impact on the industry. Research firm LMC Automotive has reduced the forecast of sales of cars in the U.S. in 2020 by about 750 thousand cars to 16 million In Morgan Stanley expect that the market will fall even lower, to 15.5 million vehicles. Whatever the predictions, one thing is clear – this year the sale will be reduced by all manufacturers.

Author

Sergei Ivanov