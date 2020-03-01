With liner Diamond Princess evacuated all passengers and crew

By Maria Batterburyon in News

С лайнера Diamond Princess эвакуировали всех пассажиров и экипаж

Sunday, March 1, from the cruise ship Diamond Princess evacuated the last group of people. The ship was quarantined due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It is reported by NHK with reference to the Japanese Minister of health Katsunobu Kato.

Liner left 130 crew members. The entire crew began to evacuate on Thursday, February 26. People went on a two week quarantine in a hospital, located in Saitama Prefecture.

People released after repeated tests, if their results are negative. Now the ship fumigated and sent for maintenance at the shipyard, reports BAGNET.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
