With the moustache and the beard: Mustache surprised a new way (photo)

Ukrainian boxer-heavyweight Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 by Ko), the fight against Briton Derek Chisora had to be postponed, spends time in Kiev.

Our unbeaten compatriot at the weekend endorsed former partner of “Ukrainian atamans” Denis Berinchyk in a victorious bout against Argentine Hector Sarmiento, which was held in Brovary, and visited entertainment event in the company of his godfather Vasyl Lomachenko.

The Mustache surprised everyone in a new way — a 33-year-old had grown a mustache and beard. “Gentlemen of fortune“, “don Corleone Mustache, “the Instagram followers appreciated the style of a boxer.

View this post in Instagram Gentlemen #loma#lomus#lomusofficial#usyk#scrap#limusa #mustache#gentelman Publication of LomUs (@lomus_official) Feb 25 2020 12:09 PST

Recall that initially the second fight Ukrainian heavyweight champion was to be held in March, but Alexander was held up a set of procedures to prevent injuries to the elbow, because of which the match had to be postponed until may.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter