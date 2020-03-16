Without clothes: Kinsey volon showed how conducting quarantine due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Two popular Instagram model Kinsey volon and demi rose simultaneously published a photo on which they sunbathe completely in the Nude during the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

“Strong and independent women with big hearts and dreams”, signed the volon.

Kinsey Volon

Kinsey volon and demi rose

Recall that she gained fame after during the Champions League final 2018/19 between “Liverpool” and “Tottenham” ran onto the field in a revealing swimsuit. Her boyfriend is a prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who persuaded her to race in the final match.

Kinsey Volon

Kinsey Volon

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
