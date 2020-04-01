Wladimir Klitschko from the epicenter of mers in the U.S. recorded a hard address to Ukrainians (video)

The former world champion on Boxing in superheavy weight Vladimir Klitschko residing in the United States, said as the country endures a pandemic of coronavirus and firmly urged Ukrainians not to be trifled with COVID-19.

“During the current crisis and challenge, through which almost the whole world, is the main and simple principle — if you’re home, then you are protected.

Fly to the start of the pandemic, I was outside Ukraine and, unfortunately, forced to stay here. But my thoughts are with you at home. Today the situation is difficult all over the world, and especially in the United States.

The virus spreads and rages with great progression. Adopted restrictive measures. A lot of sick and, unfortunately, a lot of deaths. Their number is growing every day. Here, in this number of patients, lacks basic. Even there is not enough of masks, means of protection and hospital beds.

In new York’s Central Park has deployed a field hospital. I don’t want it came to Ukraine on such a scale. The first thing we need to observe elementary precautions. I know that the mayor of Kiev is doing everything that the city has not been affected by the virus. Help him to protect you, to protect the city. When you are told to stay home, then you need to stay home and protect themselves. Otherwise, the scale will be catastrophic. Take care of yourself, stay home and believe me: no the meeting is not worth to be thrown on the scales of life. Be healthy”, — said Vladimir Klitschko at the videos posted on the page of Vitali Klitschko on Twitter.

.

Photo Twitter

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter