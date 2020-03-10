“Wolfsburg” — “Shakhtar”: online broadcast of the match of the Europa League

Thursday, March 12, Donetsk “Shakhtar” will play in Wolfsburg at the stadium “arena Wolfsburg” the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League against the local team of the same name. The game kicks off at 22:00 Kyiv time.

Precautions because of the coronavirus

According to the website Wolfsburger Nachrichten, the match between Wolfsburg and Shakhtar will be held without spectators. This decision was made because of the epidemic of the coronavirus. Sources in the city and the club have already confirmed this information, although the official announcement yet.

The judge experienced Damir Skomina

The match in Wolfsburg will work with a team of arbitrators, headed by 43-year-old Slovenian Damir Skomina with.

The experienced referee, who in 13 years of international career, he worked as the chief referee for the final matches of the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA super Cup, can not be called lucky for Shakhtar. Under the “care” of the journalist of Koper, the Pitmen had four bouts, three of which have lost (“to Salzburg” — 0:1 in qualifying UEFA Champions League 2007/2008, Borussia Dortmund — 0:3 UEFA Champions League 2012/2013 and “Napoli” — 0:3 UEFA Champions League 2017/2018) and only one win (Chelsea — 2:1 in UEFA Champions League 2012/2013).

As for Wolfsburg, the “wolves” in judging Skomina once won (“Gent” — 1:0 in the UEFA Champions League in 2015/2016) and lost (Fulham — 1:2 in LE-2009/2010).

With a record of 43-year-old Skomina – finals of the Champions League and Europa League

Wolfsburg and Shakhtar in their respective leagues

Last weekend, the team spent the next matches in national Championships. “Wolves” in his field played a scoreless draw with within the top three “Leipzig” (ward Oliver Glasner managed to extend its streak in all competitions to eight matches) with 36 points and are in seventh place in the table, trailing from reaching the sixth Schalke by one point, and VfL Borussia mönchengladbach — ten.

The Pitmen in the final round of the first stage of the Ukrainian Premier League match against prolific “Ear” tipped the scales in their favor (4:3). Team Luis Castro confidently leads the standings, ahead of their closest rivals from Dynamo Kyiv on 14 points, and forward of the Donetsk team Junior Moraes with 18 goals scored is at the top of the scoring race.

Background

The Ukrainian office "Favorite Sport" rates on a victory "Wolfsburg" accepts with odds of 2.16, the draw — 3.35 in, to win, "Shakhtar" — 3,45.

The Stadium “Arena Wolfsburg”

Home arena “Wolfsburg” has the name “Volkswagen arena”, because it was built in 2002 for money car manufacturer “Volkswagen” and the football club, but because of the rules sponsorship of UEFA at international matches is called the “arena Wolfsburg”.

Multifunctional stadium holds just over 30 thousand spectators in the domestic competitions and 26 thousand on international routes. In its history, has taken two home matches of the German national team (Canada — 4:1 in 2003 and Croatia 1-0 in 2006) and three concerts (Herbert Grönemeyer in 2003, Anastasi in 2005 and Elton John in 2006).

