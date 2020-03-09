“Wolfsburg” – “Shakhtar”: the bookmakers on the match of the Europa League

Thursday, March 12, in Wolfsburg at the stadium “arena Wolfsburg” will be the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League between local “Wolfsburg” and Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “WOLFSBURG” — “SHAKHTAR” ON THE WEBSITE “FACTS”

Leading Ukrainian and foreign bookmakers give to upcoming game advantage of owners, but in the struggle for an exit in a quarterfinal, according to their forecasts, more likely still, “miners”.

“Favorite Sports”: the victory “Wolfsburg” — 2,16, draw a 3.35, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,45. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 1,98, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,84.

“Prematch”: the victory “Wolfsburg” is 2.14, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,50. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 1,95, the passage of Shakhtar is 1.85.

“Marathon”: a victory “Wolfsburg” — 2,13, draw 3,60, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,60. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 2,01, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,80.

William Hill: win Wolfsburg 2.10, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,40. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 2,00, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,73.

Bet365: win Wolfsburg is 2.05, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,50. The passage Wolfsburg 2.10, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,66.

