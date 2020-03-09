“Wolfsburg” – “Shakhtar”: the bookmakers on the match of the Europa League
Thursday, March 12, in Wolfsburg at the stadium “arena Wolfsburg” will be the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League between local “Wolfsburg” and Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
Leading Ukrainian and foreign bookmakers give to upcoming game advantage of owners, but in the struggle for an exit in a quarterfinal, according to their forecasts, more likely still, “miners”.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory “Wolfsburg” — 2,16, draw a 3.35, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,45. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 1,98, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,84.
“Prematch”: the victory “Wolfsburg” is 2.14, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,50. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 1,95, the passage of Shakhtar is 1.85.
“Marathon”: a victory “Wolfsburg” — 2,13, draw 3,60, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,60. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 2,01, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,80.
William Hill: win Wolfsburg 2.10, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,40. The passage “Wolfsburg” — 2,00, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,73.
Bet365: win Wolfsburg is 2.05, the draw is 3.40, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,50. The passage Wolfsburg 2.10, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,66.
