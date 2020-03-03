Woman mauled to death by stray dogs, which she fed (photo)

The police in Egypt are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 61-year-old British woman Anna Johnson. A woman who was a great lover of animals, organized in Dahab, a shelter for homeless dogs. And myself personally to feed them regularly.

Other staff at the shelter found the woman’s body near the feed bag. On the face, neck, arms and legs had bite marks. Police believe that Anna tore the dogs, which she cared. Friends of Johnson, but I think that this could not happen. They think she probably was sick and she fell. A dog bit her when she was unconscious. According to supporters of Anna, the police are just trying to come up with a pretext to close the shelter because local residents fear neighborhood with large concentrations of wild dogs and have repeatedly complained to the authorities.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of the examination.

According to the Sun, Anne Johnson lived in Egypt during the last 16 years. All the time she devoted to the care of homeless and abandoned animals. In Egypt there are more than 15 million street dogs. Among the Pets of British women were also cats, rabbits, horses, donkey.

