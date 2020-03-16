Women “Jurassic World 3”

Last month via his Instagram Colin Trevorrow announced that filming of “Jurassic World 3” was officially launched. Since the Director is very active in social networks, sharing different materials from the set. This time in honor of International women’s day Trevorrow has shared a picture which depicted all women who take part in the creation of “Jurassic World 3”.

Our film crew — wrote Trevorrow under your post, to which he added the hashtag #InternationalWomensDay. Many members and subscribers will appreciate the gesture Trevorrow, sharing your emotions in the comments.

Beautiful family! I wish you all the best! — wrote the leading account Jurassic World Tribute Group.

Are proud to be part of a team Trevorrow — added producer Christine Carr Strubbe.

Cool! I’d like to be a part of the team,— said a user named Jack Pappani.