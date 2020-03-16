Women “Jurassic World 3”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Last month via his Instagram Colin Trevorrow announced that filming of “Jurassic World 3” was officially launched. Since the Director is very active in social networks, sharing different materials from the set. This time in honor of International women’s day Trevorrow has shared a picture which depicted all women who take part in the creation of “Jurassic World 3”.

Our film crew — wrote Trevorrow under your post, to which he added the hashtag #InternationalWomensDay. Many members and subscribers will appreciate the gesture Trevorrow, sharing your emotions in the comments.

Beautiful family! I wish you all the best! — wrote the leading account Jurassic World Tribute Group.

Are proud to be part of a team Trevorrow — added producer Christine Carr Strubbe.

Cool! I’d like to be a part of the team,— said a user named Jack Pappani.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
