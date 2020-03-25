Woody Allen in his memoirs told about the marriage with the stepdaughter

American Director woody Allen told about the relationship with adopted daughter soon-And Previn? who became his wife.

The revelation of woody Allen published in her memoir, Apropos of Nothing (Nothingness).

In the book, the film Director recounts his life from childhood to the present day. In particular, in the memoirs woody Allen first told about the scandalous relationship with stepdaughter soon-And Previn? who was younger than his 34 years.

The couple started Dating when Allen was married to the mother of soon-Yi.

“We walked, talked, enjoyed each other and, of course, slept together,” he said.

However, according to him, in any case he would enter into relations with the sun-And even if I knew how negative it’ll turn out.

“In the beginning of the relationship, when we possessed a passion, we couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” admitted Allen.

According to the Director, it is only over the years realized that he met his true love.

Source: Associated Press