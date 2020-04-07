World champion in the struggle spoke about the abuse by sports legends

Four-time champion in Brazilian JIU-jitsu Claudia Before Val spoke about the abuse by legendary fighter Ricardo De La Riva. It is reported portal FloGrappling.

31-year-old Brazilian woman remembered how De La Riva being her mentor, came to her home and asked me to massage him. “Then I thought that I complied with the request and he will leave. But then he said that it was his turn. I felt like something inside of me dies. When he began to touch me, I couldn’t say no, couldn’t stop it. I felt like I was dead. I hate him. Despite the fact that I said nothing, my body language was saying no. I was a statue,” — says To Val.

55-year-old De La Riva called the charges To Val about. “Her statements are contrary to that spirit of camaraderie that are so proud of our schools. Her words show ingratitude for all the work, support and coaching assistance that we have provided over the years,” wrote the master. Before Val was in the team of De La Riva for the past ten years.

De La Riva is considered one of the legends of the sport. He was a disciple of the son of one of the founders of Brazilian JIU-jitsu Carlson Gracie. One of the methods of struggle bears the name of De La Riva.

To Val he was a world champion in the International Federation of Brazilian JIU-jitsu.