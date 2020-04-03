World day of the party: the extraordinary history and traditions of the holiday

Photo: pixabay.com

Every year on 3 April is an unofficial holiday – the Day of the party or the Day of the party (World Party Day).

Despite the positive spirit of the holiday, it was introduced with serious intent. The fact that the idea of a Day vecherinki came from a science fiction novel writer Bath Bonta “Flight.” The plot of the piece ends with a countdown to the date 3 April 2000, when the whole world needs to celebrate mass a festival uniting humanity into one. The novel was published in 1995, and a year later, on 3 April 1996 – in the United States celebrated the first day of the party, which was held under the unofficial motto is “Party is the opposite of war.”

Photo: unsplash.com

Thus, the main purpose of the celebration was proclaimed the idea that to create a new improved reality that everyone lives, it is necessary to take positive action, enjoying life together with their environment and other people, not just pointless to repeat the idea of the necessity of peace in the world.

With every new year holiday and his idea has increased its popularity in the current time acquired the status of even an informal, but international day. After all, he has no purely political or religious purposes, but rather is only to make life happier at least 24 hours per year. While anyone can participate in creating a positive reality, as we celebrate this day. After party – a celebration of life, help people get to know each other. More than that – meeting people with different cultures helps the development of intercultural respect and communication, reducing tensions and increasing trust.

Photo: pixabay.com

The creators of the festival did not call necessarily to celebrate it widely and imaginatively. You can arrange simple and hassle-free party with friends or loved ones. The main thing is to spend time positively and naturally, not forgetting to say kind words to those who are close to you.

In several countries in honor of the Day of the party adopted conducts mass celebrations with singing and dancing. Regardless of the scale of the celebration, all of the shares of this day are aimed at one goal – to enjoy every day and respect each other’s right to live a carefree life in a world without war.