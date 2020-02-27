World Press Photo 2020: announced the list of nominees for the award

Photo: worldpressphoto.org

The organizers of the prestigious World Press Photo contest has published the list of nominees for best picture of the year 2019.

Note that the photo contest winners will be announced in April in Amsterdam at the ceremony of awarding prizes of the World Press Photo.

Nominee in the category “Photograph of the year 2019”. Relatives of victims of the crash of the Boeing 737 under Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

Nominee in the category “Photograph of the year 2019”. International exhibition and conference on defense and security 2019 IDEX in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Nominee in the category of “Story of the year 2019”. Student returned to school after participating in a peaceful protest during anti-government unrest in Hong Kong.

Nominee in the category of “Problems” among single pictures. Forest fires in Australia. Children playing on site, a temporary facility after the evacuation of the nearby camping.

Nominee in the category of “Problems” among photographic stories. In America contains more than five thousand tigers in captivity.

Nominee in the category “environment” among the single pictures. White bear and her cub are studying the flags and equipment left by the German research ship polyarstern.

Nominee in the category “environment” among photographic stories. Iran, near lake Urmia, on the verge of extinction. Because of the drought and excessive consumption by the inhabitants of the surrounding towns and villages of the water of the lake and dam not supply its rivers area of Urmia has decreased by more than 70%.

Nominee in the category “breaking news” among single pictures. Khartoum, Sudan, mass protests. Young man reading poetry by the light of a mobile phone during a full power outage.

Nominee in the category “breaking news” among photographic stories. The protests in Chile, the largest in the history of the country.

Nominee in the category of “Long term projects”. The Project “Keepers Of The Koran”.

Nominee in the category of “Long term projects”. “The CWC (brother): where is born the rebellion.” Algeria.

Nominee in the category of “Long term projects”. Clothing and personal items found in the graves and studied by experts to identify the victims of the genocide of Indians, the Ixil in Guatemala in the early 80s.

Nominee in the category of “Nature” among single pictures. Californian earth cuckoo near the border wall in Arizona (USA).

Nominee in the category of “Nature” among photographic stories. North Sumatra (Indonesia). 30-year-old orangutan Farren on a regular medical check.

Nominee in the category “Portraits” among single pictures. 15-year-old Armenian girl, just out of the catatonic state caused by the dissociative syndrome in a refugee camp in the town of Podkowa leśna (Poland). The condition affects mainly psychologically traumatized children and adolescents in the midst of a hectic and long process of migration.

Nominee in the category “Portraits” among photographic stories. The problem of abortion in Belarus. Natalia, age 62, married, one child, one abortion.

Nominee in the category “Sports” among single pictures. Fans meet on the streets of FC “Liverpool” after the victory in the UEFA Champions League.

Nominee in the category “Sports” in the photo. Benin. Mother watching daughter playing with the ball. Football is becoming more popular among the girls in Benin.

Nominee in the category of “news” among single pictures. Nairobi (Kenya). Women evacuated during the attack on the hotel DusitD2.

Nominee in the category of “news” among photographic stories. Orangeville ( Australia). Burning eucalyptus forests. Firefighters surrounded by flames, forced to leave his car.