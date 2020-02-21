World sales of expensive private jets has increased

Delivery expensive jets for business and private trips have soared to a decade high of 2019. This writes Bloomberg with reference to the General aviation manufacturers Association (General Aviation Manufacturers Association).

Mostly business jets buying the big corporations, the Agency said. According to him, sales in the world rose 15 percent to 809 aircraft. In monetary terms they grew by 17 percent, to 21.1 billion dollars. The previous record on the market was installed in 2008, when the company managed to sell 1.3 thousand aircraft.

The Association said that shipments of large business jets, which seat up to 19 passengers grew 20 percent, to 207 aircraft, the supply of medium business jets, which account for slightly more than half of the market, increased by 14 percent to 440 aircraft. Delivery of small planes, which usually carry about four passengers grew by 12 percent. Sales growth contributed to the steady growth of the US economy and the release of new aircraft models, according to Bloomberg.

Jefferies and JPMorgan Chase & Co. predict that in 2020, sales of business jets will continue to grow but at a modest pace.