World theatre Day: the legendary films about the stage

Theatre. Photo: pexels.com

Every year 27 March is celebrated worldwide international day of theatre.

Theatre day is a professional holiday for all workers of the theatre: actors, Directors, producers, sound engineers, lighting technicians, fitters scenery and scenes, as well as for the ushers and attendant. This creative day of the year is held under the motto: “Theatre as a means of promoting mutual understanding and strengthening peace among peoples”.

In honor of this momentous cultural day LeMonade decided to recall the most vivid movies about the theatre history of world cinema.

Theatre

Set in 1978 based on a novel by Somerset Maugham, the film with grace and irony tells the life story of legendary actress Julia Lambert, who tolerated no rivals and always came out of the backstage intrigues of the winner.

Bullets over Broadway

Great movie great woody Allen on the stage. The story tells the audience about a young playwright who takes a production of his play the gangster, wants to offer a major role in the play was played by his incompetent and Moody girlfriend.

All about eve

Have aging Broadway star Margo Channing has it all: success, friends and young lover. However, all of these benefits rapidly begin to crumble when Margot takes his assistant, modest and hardworking Eva, fulfilling all the desires of his mistress.

Anonymous

The film tries to give the viewer an unexpected answer to the eternal question about the works of the great Shakespeare, whether he wrote the playwright his works himself and who in fact may be hiding behind the world famous name of the legendary writer.

Birdman

In the center of the plot is an aging actor who once played the role of popular superhero of Bergman and now returning to this image in his original theatrical production with the aim to regain its former glory, brilliance and greatness.