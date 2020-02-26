Worse coronavirus: pervert groping women on the street for a chest to “save” from the spiders

In addition to the problems associated with the attack on Hong Kong coronavirus, its inhabitants cause trouble and the appearance of the streets are not quite adequate people.

Recently, police arrested 29-year-old man who attacked the women under the pretext of “combating spiders, caterpillars and centipedes”. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the South China Morning Post.

Usually the attacker approached the woman and reported that she sees as her back crawls a huge spider or centipede. Offering to whisk arthropod, the man instead began to feel his victim and announced that centipede fell to her by the collar.

And then right, ran his hand under the woman’s clothes, grabbing her Breasts. Many victims were so shocked that didn’t even try to stop him.

Three victims claim that after the meeting with the pervert they have lost wallets, cash and travel, which were in the jacket pockets or bag. The total amount stolen amounted to 9.8 thousand Hong Kong dollars (about 31 thousand hryvnias).

Despite the fact that the attacks occurred from may 2019, to catch a pervert was only recently when he started to be active in connection with the coronavirus.

The villain was operating normally in the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. In addition, it also lay in wait for victims at a railway station in Pankoke — popular shopping district of Hong Kong. The police knew about the ten victims.

The man was identified through CCTV footage. He is suspected of indecent assaults and thefts. In Hong Kong, indecent assault are punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years.

