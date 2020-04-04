Worse than in 2008: the head of the IMF said about stopping the global economy

The spread of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world has led to the fact that the situation in the world economy is worse than during the crisis of 2008-2009.

This was stated at a briefing the head of the International monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

“We never in the history of the IMF, did not see that the world economy was stopped. We are in a recession, it is much worse than the global economic crisis,”she said.

According to Georgieva, most of the effects of coronavirus suffer developing countries, because they have “fewer resources to protect against this double crisis — a crisis of health and economic”.

“In fact, never before in the 75 year history of our Fund so many countries did not require extra funding — we have already addressed 85 countries, and at the same time”, — said Georgieva.

In this regard, the IMF stands ready to use its entire reserve of $ 1 trillion and will double the amount of emergency funding from $ 50 billion to $ 100 billion, she added.

Earlier, Georgieva warned that the world’s GDP on the background of the pandemic coronavirus may be reduced in 2020 stronger than in 2009 during the global financial crisis, but the recovery will depend on the timing of removal of the epidemic. Special threat she sees in a possible wave of bankruptcies and job cuts which may not only undermine the economy’s ability to recover, but to destroy the foundations of society.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter