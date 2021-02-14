Writer Marek Halter assaulted at his Paris home

Friday evening, two hooded individuals broke into the Parisian home of writer Marek Halter, before attacking him. An investigation was opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “theft by breaking and entering aggravated by the commission of violence” according to information from France Bleu Paris.

“I was correcting the proofs of my next book, and I dozed off in my chair, in the next room, Marek Halter told local radio. I felt a presence and opening my eyes, I saw a hooded man in front of me and another in the doorway ”. The committed 85-year-old writer, who lives near Place des Vosges (Paris III) asks the men what they are doing at home, tries to grab the arm of the one who is close to him, he falls from his chair. “He then gave me a few blows, leaving me with bruises and a few injuries,” he also told Le Figaro. “The only thing they told me was: if you scream you’re dead ».

The release of his next book, “A world without prophets”, in early March, could be the reason for this attack. Because, unless his attackers were themselves surprised by the situation, they did not steal anything. “They took out and left my credit card on the table, to kind of show that this was not what interested them. They also took my keys, as if they intended to come back, ”explained the intellectual of Polish origin to Le Figaro.

Worried about this attempt at intimidation, Imam Chalgoumi de Drancy expressed his support for the Jewish writer. “All my thoughts are with my friend and brother Marek Halter, cowardly assaulted at his home last night,” the imam wrote on Twitter. “I address all my support to Marek Halter, whose thoughts and reflections have been shedding light on the intellectual debate for a long time”, for her part affirmed the Minister for Citizenship Marlène Schiappa.

On the left, the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has also addressed “support and affection” to her “friend” Marek Halter, as well as the former Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

