WTA Acapulco: Heather Watson vs Xiyu Wang, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

On February 29, Heather Watson and promising Chinese tennis player Xu Wang will fight for the right to play in the final of the tennis tournament in Acapulco. We offer a forecast for the winner of the match.

Heather Watson

For the second time this season, Heather Watson makes it to the semi-finals of the WTA tournaments this season. The former 38th racket of the world is gradually getting closer to returning to the top 50. In January, failed to reach the final of Hobart. Then Elena Rybakina got in the way of Watson (3-6, 6-4, 4-6).

In Acapulco, the tournament grid and the composition of the participants are weaker than they were in Hobart. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that on the way to the semifinals, Watson passed three experienced representatives of the Vandevege round (4-6, 6-4, 6-4), Bondarenko (7-6, 6-2) and McHale (6-3, 1-6, 6-1). In the upcoming fight, it is experience that can help Watson.

Xiyu Wang

The promising 18-year-old representative of China, Xu Wang, is gradually approaching getting into the top 100 of the WTA rating. The tennis player now takes 127th place and will clearly improve her position after the tournament in Acapulco.

Xu Wang had to start in Acapulco from qualification. Successfully managed, played out and went in the main grid for three circles. Xu Wang’s greatest problems arose in the second round match against the experienced Errani (7-5, 6-7, 6-1).

Despite the serious advantage in the strength of the blows and in the pitch, it was not easy for the Chinese woman to stay in the game on the back line when exchanging blows. In its current form, Watson is also capable of making serious work on the back line of a young rival.

Statistics

Watson and Xiyu Wang did not play between themselves.

In 2020, Watson won eleven out of 15 matches.

Xiyu Wang will play for the first time in his career in the semifinals of the WTA tournament.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers for the upcoming semi-final, there is a movement of odds to Xu Wang. The tennis player went a difficult way to her first career semi-final of the WTA tournament. Experience here is of considerable importance. This season, Watson looks very good, seeks to return to the top 50, is able to play tactically competently due to experience.

We believe that for a coefficient just above 2.00 it is worth playing in the match the bet on the victory of the representative of the UK.

Our forecast is Watson’s victory for a coefficient of 2.03 in BC Marathon.