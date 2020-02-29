WTA Acapulco: Leylah Fernandez vs Heather Watson, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

In the decisive match for the title in Acapulco on February 29, Watson and Fernandez will play among themselves. Twice before, an experienced Heather defeated her young rival. Who will win the finals? – read our forecast.

Leilah Fernandez

For the talented 17-year-old Leila Fernandez, reaching the final of the WTA tournament in Acapulco was the first such loud success in her career. The tennis player has come up in Mexico from qualification, winning six matches without a single set.

Impressive tournament path Fernandez. True, it’s worth making an amendment that in most matches the young Canadian tennis player opposed the same not the most experienced representatives of the tour. In the last two matches of the tournament, Fernandez outplayed Potapova (6-3, 7-5) and Sarasua (6-3, 6-3).

Heather Watson

In the predictions for matches with Watson in Acapulco, we noted that the tennis player is taking serious steps to return to the top 50 WTA rating. Heather already had a successful tournament in Hobart this season, where in the semi-finals she lost to Rybakina in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 4-6).

In the tournament bracket in Acapulco, Watson in the first three matches outplayed the experienced representatives of the tour Vandevege (4-6, 6-4, 6-4), Bondarenko (7-6, 6-2) and McHale (6-3, 1-6, 6-1). In the semifinals, Heather dealt with young Xu Wang (6-4, 7-6).

Statistics

In two personal meetings, Watson won.

According to the tournament bracket in Acapulco, Fernandez did not give a single set in six matches.

Watson has three WTA tournaments in his career.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers Fernandez receives the status of a small favorite. Meanwhile, Watson has two victories over Fernandez and knows what to expect from a young tennis player. Heather also has experience in successful final fights at WTA tournaments. We offer a forecast for the victory of a more experienced tennis player, who is now on a decent rise in current form.

Our forecast is Watson’s victory for a coefficient of 2.03 in BC Winline.