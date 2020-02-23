WTA Doha: Amanda Anisimova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova live stream, preview, prediction

Amanda Anisimova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova live stream

Amanda Anisimova – Ekaterina Alexandrova. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 23, 2020)

At the tournament in Doha on February 23, Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova will fight for access to the second round. Who is better prepared for the match? – read in our forecast.

Amanda Anisimova

Successfully started in the 2020 season Amanda Anisimova . At the first tournament in Auckland, she was able to reach the semifinals. A series of failures followed. In Australian Open and Dubai, the American tennis player lost in the opening matches to Zarina Diyas (3-6, 6-4, 3-6) and Barbora Strykova (6-7, 6-2, 4-6).

In the last match in Dubai, it was noticeable how nervous the young tennis player was striving to play quickly and powerfully, but mistakes, failures in the game followed. It’s hard for an 18-year-old tennis player this year to confirm her last year’s success.

Ekaterina Alexandrova

The 2020 season is developing for Ekaterina Alexandrova . The Russian woman has on her account a title in Shenzhen and a semifinal of a home tournament in St. Petersburg.

It is characteristic that this year only Catherine lost two matches. Both defeats were from representatives of the top 10 (Kvitova and Bertens). Last week, a Russian woman did not play in Dubai.

Statistics

Between themselves Anisimov and Alexandrov did not play.

Anisimova this season in six matches won only three victories.

Alexandrova in 2020 suffered only two defeats in 13 matches.

Forecast

At the start of the 2020 season, Alexandrova is much more successful than Anisimova. Amanda is now far from the samples of her best game, which we saw in 2019. Plus, the tennis player is noticeably nervous and worried that not everything works out on the court. This clearly prevents her from playing stably and reliably. We expect that Alexandrova from this pair in Doha will go into the second round.

Our forecast is the victory of Alexandrova for a coefficient of 1.73 in BC Marathon.