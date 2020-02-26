WTA Doha. Amanda Anisimova vs Svetlana Kuznetsova: live stream, preview, prediction

Amanda Anisimova vs Svetlana Kuznetsova. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 26, 2020)

A ticket to the quarter-finals of the tournament in Doha on February 26 will be played in the full-time duel Svetlana Kuznetsova and Amanda Anisimova. Will experience or youth be stronger? – learn from our forecast.

Amanda Anisimova

After the successful first tournament of the season in Auckland with access to the semifinals, there was a decline in the game of Amanda Anisimova. In Melbourne and Dubai, the young tennis player lost in the role of favorite bookmakers Zarina Diyas (3-6, 6-4, 3-6) and Barbora Strykova (6-7, 6-2, 4-6).

At the current tournament in Doha, they managed to overcome problems and win two convincing victories over Alexandrova (6-3, 7-6) and Svitolina (6-3, 6-3). And noticeably added to the reliability of supply Amanda in the second match, which is important for her.

Svetlana Kuznetsova

It is hard to give forecasts and expect something from Svetlana Kuznetsova . An experienced Russian woman from the very start of the season alternates excellent matches with games, where not everything turns out on the court.

In Doha, Kuznetsova for the first time this season won two matches in one tournament. At the same time, each of the rivals gave four games. And if in the first round against Buikakchay (6-2, 6-2) the final score on the scoreboard did not cause much surprise, then the victory with the same score over Igo Sventek is impressive.

True, it’s worth making an amendment that the Polish tennis player looked very unconvincing on her serve (only 49% of hits with the first ball).

Between themselves tennis players did not play.

On the way to the 1/8 finals, Anisimova and Kuznetsova did not give a single set to their rivals.

Forecast

Amanda Anisimova, against the background of two victories in Doha, clearly felt confidence in herself and in her capabilities. The tennis player is able to reliably work out on her serve and through powerful and tight punches punch Svetlana in the back line. Also Anisimova will have an advantage in speed, in motion. We expect that the American tennis player will reach the quarterfinals of this pair.

Our forecast is the victory of Anisimova for a coefficient of 1.72 in BC Fonbet.