WTA Doha: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Julia Putintseva live streaming free

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova – Julia Putintseva. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 24, 2020)

In Doha, in the first round match on February 24, Pavlyuchenkova and Putintseva will play among themselves. Before this match, Julia had never beat Anastasia. Is the Russian woman ready to enter the second round? – read the expert’s forecast.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Anastasia Pavlchyuenkova took a long pause after the successful Australian Open . Only last week in Dubai, a Russian woman appeared on the court.

She was able to win in Dubai Pavlyuchenkova victory over Bencic (1-6, 6-1, 6-1). However, in the second round game there was a defeat from Contaveit (6-7, 5-7). Note that the recession game did not follow Pavlyuchenkova, judging by the matches in Dubai.

Julia Putintseva

This is not the first season that Yulia Putintseva has been unsuccessfully performing at the tournament in Dubai and Doha. Her last winning match here dates back to 2017, when at the removal of her opponent (Tima Bachinski) there was one lap in Doha.

Last week, a Kazakhstani tennis player did not perform in Dubai. The rating did not allow them to get directly into the main grid there, and the qualifications, obviously, did not want to play. The Kazakhstani tennis player spent the last match in St. Petersburg on February 11, losing to Kudermetova (6-7, 6-1, 7-5).

Statistics

Two personal meetings ended with the victories of Pavlyuchenkova.

In 2020, WTA Putintseva won three matches in the main tournament draw and suffered four defeats.

Pavlyuchenkova accounted for six victories in ten matches played in 2020.

Forecast

For Putitseva, tournaments in Doha and Dubai have been unsuccessful in recent years. It’s not always comfortable that Julia feels herself in matches against rivals who play powerfully and break through due to the force of blows to her on the back line.

Pavlyuchenkova took a break after the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. As matches showed last week in Dubai, there is no decline in Anastasia’s game. In personal meetings, the advantage is on the side of Pavlyuchenkova. We offer a forecast for the success of the Russian tennis player.

Our forecast is Pavlyuchenkova’s victory for the coefficient of 1.56 in BC Winline.