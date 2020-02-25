WTA Doha: Anette Contaveit vs Arina Sobolenko live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Anette Contaveit vs Arina Sobolenko live streaming free

Anette Contaveit – Arina Sobolenko. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 25, 2020)

At a tennis tournament in Doha on February 25, Contaveit and Sobolenko will fight for access to the third round. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Anette Contaveit

Last week, Anette Contaveit played two successful matches in Dubai . At the start, there was a victory over Kirsta (6-1, 6-3). In the second round, the Estonian tennis player overcame the resistance of Pavlyuchenkova (7-6, 7-5).

For a while, it already seemed that Contaveit was ready for serious success, because the match ahead was not against the most formidable opponent Martic. However, Anette could not hold the third match at an equally stable level (6-7, 1-6).

In Doha, the Estonian tennis player started with a difficult victory over Sevastova (6-4, 7-6). In the course of the first set Anette was inferior, in the second installment Anastasia had a setball. We can’t say that the Contaveit match was too reliable.

Arina Sobolenko

At Arina Sobolenko last week has been a very difficult tournament grid. However, the Belarusian tennis player was able to pass first Sakkari (6-2, 4-6, 6-1), and then Mertens (6-4, 6-3).

The Belarusian tennis player started the quarterfinal match against Halep in Dubai very well. However, that evening, Simone showed an excellent level of play, practically did not make a mistake and was able to turn the course of the match in her favor (3-6, 6-2, 6-2).

At the tournament in Doha, Sobolenko starts immediately from the second round. For the first time in her career, a tennis player will perform at these competitions.

Statistics

Tennis players played among themselves once, Sobolenko won.

Sobolenko won six out of ten matches at the WTA tournaments in the 2020 season.

Contaveit has played 12 matches at WTA tournaments this season, eight of which were victorious.

Forecast

The Belarusian tennis player has a successful match against Contaveit in the finals of a major tournament in Wuhan in 2018. Arina had two quality matches last week in Dubai against challenging rivals. Kontaveyt in Doha unstably played the first match against Sevastova, there was no confident game on its serve. We expect that the Belarusian tennis player will be able to confirm the status of the favorite in the upcoming game.

