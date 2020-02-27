WTA Doha, Ashleigh Barty vs Muguruza Garbine: live stream, preview, prediction

Ashleigh Barty vs Muguruza Garbine. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 27, 2020)

The last semi-finalist of the tournament in Doha on February 27 will be determined by Barty and Mugurus. We offer to evaluate the chances of tennis players to win and choose a prediction for the match.

Ashleigh Barty

Ashley Barty played just one match at a tournament in Doha. Without serious problems, she dealt with Laura Siegemund (6-3, 6-2). In the 1/8 finals, Ashley was supposed to play against Rybakina, but the rival withdrew from the match.

In the match against Siegemund, we note that a pause in appearances (Ashley played the first match after the Australian Open) did not prevent the first racket of the world from playing stably on its pitch, immediately adapting to local conditions.

Garbine Muguruza

A week earlier, at a tournament in Dubai, Mugurus reached the quarter-finals. Brady then lost (7-6, 3-6, 4-6). Now the Spanish tennis player also reached the quarter finals.

After a not-so-convincing and confident victory over Kasatkina (7-5, 5-7, 6-3), the Spanish tennis player in fights with Tomlyanovich and Yastremskaya did without given sets. In the match with Dayana, twice gave her pitch. In the second installment, the Ukrainian tennis player tried to deploy the game, was able to make a reverse break, but Yastremskaya made too many mistakes that evening.

Statistics

In two matches of 2017 at the WTA tournaments defeated Mugurus.

Barty defeated Mugurus in 2019 at the Hopman Team Cup.

Forecast

Analysts at betting shops lead Ashleigh Barty as a favorite. It is worth agreeing with this. Barty is able to work reliably on her pitch. Muguruza had difficulties last week in Dubai against Kudermetova and Brady. Evenly and stably, the Spaniard is not always able to conduct matches. We offer a forecast for the victory of a favorite of bookmakers.

Our forecast is Barty’s victory for a coefficient of 1.65 in BC 1xBet