WTA Doha: Bernarda Pera vs Caroline Garcia live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Bernarda Pera vs Caroline Garcia

Bernard Pera – Carolyn Garcia. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 23, 2020)

In the opening match of the tennis tournament in Doha on February 23, Bernard Pera and Caroline Garcia will play among themselves. We offer a forecast for the winner of the match.

Bernard Pera

After Australian Open Bernard Pera first appeared on the court only in Doha. The American tennis player successfully overcame two qualification rounds, beating Lopatetsk on the removal of her opponent (6-3, 3-0) and experienced Camila Georgie (7-6, 4-6, 6-4).

An American who is already warmed up with good game practice is approaching the upcoming duel against Garcia. Also note that last year, on the ground in Lausanne, Pera already defeated Garcia (6-2, 6-4).

Carolyn Garcia

Only two matches could be won this season by Caroline Garcia . At the same time, she lost in four games.

The last start at Garcia was two weeks ago in St. Petersburg. She was in the role of a favorite in the line of betting shops, but lost to compatriot Ferro (5-7, 6-3. 3-6). It is hard to expect that in the first match in Doha, amid a lack of playing practice, we will immediately see a reliable game performed by Carolyn.

Statistics

In a single personal meeting, Pera won.

Pera scored five wins in eight games this season.

Garcia in 2020 out of six matches won only two matches.

Forecast

Does not shine in the 2020 season Carolyn Garcia. Only two victories in two months, there is no serious game practice. Pera has experience of victories at Garcia, has passed two qualifying rounds in Doha, has played out and is ready to replay the French tennis player again.

