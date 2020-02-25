WTA Doha: Carla Suarez-Navarro vs Petra Kvitova live streaming free

Carla Suarez-Navarro vs Petra Kvitova live streaming free

Carla Suarez-Navarro – Petra Kvitova. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 25, 2020)

Petra Kvitova at the tournament in Doha will start on February 25 from the second round with a match against the experienced Suarez-Navarro. At the last tournament in St. Petersburg, Czech starred. What will be the forecast for the match?

Carla Suarez-Navarro

The winner of the Doha tournament in 2016, Carla Suarez-Navarro, successfully started this year with a victory over Zhang Shuai (7-5, 6-0). The fight in the match was only in the first set. In the second installment, the Chinese tennis player practically did not resist.

Taking into account three qualification matches last week in Dubai, Carla got a good game practice, played out and is ready to continue to fight at one of the most successful tournaments for herself.

Petra Kvitova

After the quarterfinals in the Australian Open, Petra Kvitova performed only at the tournament in St. Petersburg. With great difficulty, Van Uytvank (7-6, 1-6, 6-2) was able to replay in the opening match. Peter did not go to the next game against Alexandrova due to illness. Also missed the Czech tennis player and the tournament in Dubai last week.

The lack of gaming practice is traditionally not the best way affects the game Kvitova. Moreover, the game ahead is not against the most convenient opponent. Tennis players won six times in personal meetings.

It is interesting that all three matches between Kvitova and Suarez-Navarro in a series of tournaments in Doha and Dubai ended in victories for the Spanish tennis player.

Statistics

In Kvitova and Suarez-Navarro in personal meetings, equality 6-6.

Of the last six personal meetings, Suarez-Navarro won five times (one match at the removal of Petra after the first set).

Forecast

Many questions before the upcoming game about the readiness of Kvitova for the game. Yet there was a disease, lack of game practice. Suarez-Navarro defeated Petra more than once. Moreover, in recent years in personal meetings there has been an obvious advantage of the Spanish tennis player. With such input data, the forecast for the victory of the underdog with a coefficient of 3.00 has the right to life.

Our forecast is the victory of Suarez-Navarro for a coefficient of 3.00 in Betsiti BC.