WTA Doha: Dayana Yastremskaya vs Sofia Kenin live streaming free, preview, prediction

Dayana Yastremskaya – Sofia Kenin. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 25, 2020)

After the Australian Open title, Kenin won only one match out of three. On February 25, Sofia will play in Doha against Yastremskaya. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Dayana Yastremskaya

In the 2020 season, the tournament in Doha is the fifth in a row for Dayana Yastremskaya . The greatest success was achieved in Adelaide, where the tennis player reached the final, losing to Barty (2-6, 5-7).

At the tournament in Doha in the opening match, Yastremskaya confirmed the status of the favorite and in two sets she managed the experienced Flipkens (6-2, 6-4). It is important that before the match with Kenin, the Ukrainian tennis player received a game practice, felt the coating, a rebound.

Sofia Kenin

Too loud success with the title on the Australian Open was clearly unexpected for Sofia Kenin .

After playing in Melbourne, an American tennis player played two matches for the national team in the Federation Cup. I defeated Sevastova (6-2, 6-2), but lost to Ostapenko (3-6, 6-2, 2-6). Last week, in the opening match in Dubai, Kenin lost in three sets to Rybakina (7-6, 3-6, 3-6).

It is noticeable that the matches of Kenin against attacking rivals, who act aggressively on the court, are not easy to play, do not give time for thought.



Statistics

In two personal meetings, the tennis players exchanged victories.

Kenin lost the last two matches.

Yastremskaya out of 13 matches in the 2020 season won nine fights.

Forecast

At the moment, Sofia Kenin has a certain decline in the game and results. Yastremskaya is not stable, however, she has the experience of defeating Sofia in her career; she received game practice in Doha. We think that according to the current form of tennis players it is worth paying attention to a possible bet on the underdog’s victory.

Our forecast is the victory of Yastremskaya for a coefficient of 2.17 in BC Marathon.